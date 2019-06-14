Patience is being urged in relation to the proposed Sheikh Khaled-led Bin Zayed Group takeover of Newcastle United.

The man who broke the original story back on May 27 – Sun reporter Justin Allen – has taken to social media to claim the Middle Eastern bid is “progressing well”.

The group, led by Sheikh Khaled, claimed late last month that “terms had been agreed” over a sale.

On Twitter, Allen said: “I've been told it's progressing well. Still with the Premier League ... It is a lengthy process so can understand the frustration. Even completing the purchase of a flat can take time but imagine a £350m+ deal.”

A statement, released by the group back on May 29, read: “The proof-of-funds statement was forwarded to Mike Ashley's lawyers on 17 April 2019.

"The so called fit-and-proper Premier League process is a standard procedure which will take time, and we are doing all we can to assist the Premier League during this process.”

On the transfer front, Guingamp have named their price for reported Newcastle United target Marcus Thuram.

According to German publication BILD, the Magpies as well as Premier League rivals Everton are eyeing a move for the 21-year-old forward.

And the French outfit, relegated from Ligue 1 this campaign, are thought to be keen to strike a deal for Thuram this summer. as they prepare for life in the second tier.

The report states Guingamp want around £7million for the player, who is the son of ex-France international full-back and World Cup winner in 1998, Lilian Thuram.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest have reportedly turned their attentions elsewhere as they look to strengthen this summer, leaving Jack Colback’s future in doubt.

With a year left on his current Magpies deal – which costs United between £40,000 and £50,000 per week – Forest have begun to explore other options.

According to the Nottingham Post, while Colback remains on the radar, Southampton’s Harrison Reed is a player interesting former Sunderland manager Martin O’Neill.

And Jonathan Woodgate has been appointed as Middlesbrough manager this afternoon. The former Newcastle United defender succeeds Tony Pulis in the role at the Championship club, which just missed out on the play-offs last season.