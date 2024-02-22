New Man Utd owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe leaves Mason Greenwood door open as Liverpool avoid Premier League scare
It is often hard to remember that football news aside from Newcastle United exists when you live and breathe the Tyneside bubble. The Magpies have been part of title races and relegation fights in living memory - but are not involved with either this time around.
National news cycles are centred around the big hitters, with Newcastle getting a mention when the going gets tough. To keep you informed about what is happening elsewhere, Shields Gazette has profiled the latest headlines from across the Premier League.
Ratcliffe on Greenwood
Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has left the door open for Mason Greenwood to return next season. Currently on loan at Getafe, the 22-year-old was previously suspended by the club following charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. However, those were dropped last year. Greenwood always denied the charges.
The Old Trafford club conducted their own 18-month investigation with internal plans of a possible return for the player revealed by The Athletic, which sparked a public backlash. Greenwood was subsequently loaned out to Getafe but Ratcliffe - who recently acquired a 27.7% per cent stake at Old Trafford - has hinted that they could review the situation.
"We need to look at facts, judge fairly and take into consideration what the values of the club are,” he said. “Then we come out of that with a decision. It is not appropriate for me to comment on Mason Greenwood."
Liverpool avoid scare
Liverpool came from behind to put Luton Town to the sword and move four points clear at the top of the Premier League. Chiedozie Ogbene gave the Hatters an unlikely lead and it took Jurgen Klopp’s men 44 minutes to equalise through Virgil van Dijk.
That opened the floodgates, with Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott completing a 4-1 rout. The win moved Liverpool four points clear at the top-flight summit.
Manchester City and Arsenal have a game in hand, with the latter losing 1-0 to Porto in the Champions League last night. Pep Guardiola’s City side take on both Premier League rivals next month.