Arsenal warned against summer sale of Newcastle United and Aston Villa transfer target
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mikel Arteta has been told he may regret selling Emile Smith Rowe amid reported interest from Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Newcastle United.
The Magpies are believed to have considered a move for the Gunners academy product in recent months and retain an interest in Smith Rowe ahead of what will be another crucial summer transfer window at St James Park. The three-times capped England star has struggled to find his way into Mikel Arteta’s side on a regular place this season as the Gunners challenge for the Premier League title and look to make their way into the latter stages of the Champions League.
Ahead of Saturday night’s Emirates Stadium meeting with Newcastle, Smith Rowe has made just three starts in all competitions during the season, with just two coming in the Premier League. Arteta has continued to stress just how highly he values the 23-year-old attacking midfielder but there have been suggestions the Gunners could look to cash in during the summer transfer window. However, speaking to Football Insider, former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has warned Arteta the sale of Smith Rowe could prove for a mistake as he looks to build on what has been an impressive season for his side.
He said: “He’s certainly got the ability to break back into the side. He’s been really unlucky with his injuries and he’s been in and out this season. He’s a quality player and a proven player in the Premier League.
“We know what he’s capable of at that level. Where Arsenal are at the moment – they’re serious title contenders and serious Champions League contenders. Next season, they will be competing on all fronts. They’ll need a big squad and you can’t let players like Emile Smith Rowe leave the club because he’s outstanding. He can start games and at times, when he’s on a good run of form, you’d pick him above other players. I’d be very shocked if Mikel Arteta would be willing to let him go and willing to strengthen a near-rival like Newcastle or Aston Villa.”