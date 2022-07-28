New Newcastle United 2022-23 kit launch details revealed ahead of Premier League campaign

Newcastle United’s kit partners Castore have confirmed that the club’s away kit for the 2022-23 season will be available to buy online and in-store from 10am on Friday, July 29.

United’s new black and white home shirt and controversial white and green ‘Saudi inspired’ third kit have already been released ahead of the new season.

Now the dark blue and gold trim away kit featuring a gold FUN88 logo will be available to officially purchase.

Adult replica sizes are available for £65.00 from the Newcastle club shop while junior sizes, which don’t include the FUN88 sponsor, cost £50.00.

Images of the Newcastle jerseys for the 2022-23 campaign were leaked back in May with Twitter user @Retro_NUFC posting photos of the away and third shirts without a sponsor along with the caption: “We can say these are 100% our new kits.”