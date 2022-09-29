News you can trust since 1849
New Newcastle United commercial 'partnership' announced

Newcastle United have signed up a new commercial partner.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 2:37 pm

Parimatch, a sports betting firm, has announced a partnership with the club, which is looking to significantly grow its commercial revenues following last year’s takeover. The company already has agreements with Chelsea, Aston Villa and Leicester City.

Newcastle head of commercial Dale Aitchison said: “Parimatch is one of the fastest growing online sports betting brands, and we’re pleased to welcome it to our growing family of commercial partners.

“We’re growing our partnership portfolio across new areas and markets, and we’re delighted to work with those who are so passionate about our common values – and look forward to working with Parimatch throughout the season.”

Parimatch deputy CEO Evgen Belousov said: “Each partnership within the Premier League, one of the strongest and most popular football leagues in the world, boosts our expansion into global sports and gives a powerful reason for pride.”

