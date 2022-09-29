Parimatch, a sports betting firm, has announced a partnership with the club, which is looking to significantly grow its commercial revenues following last year’s takeover. The company already has agreements with Chelsea, Aston Villa and Leicester City.

Newcastle head of commercial Dale Aitchison said: “Parimatch is one of the fastest growing online sports betting brands, and we’re pleased to welcome it to our growing family of commercial partners.

St James's Park.

“We’re growing our partnership portfolio across new areas and markets, and we’re delighted to work with those who are so passionate about our common values – and look forward to working with Parimatch throughout the season.”