New injury 'blow' for Newcastle United
Eddie Howe has a fresh injury concern ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to Craven Cottage.
Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Chris Wood suffered injuries on international duty, and are being assessed ahead of Saturday's game, while Allan Saint-Maximin is doubtful for the fixture with the hamstring injury he suffered late last month.
Guimaraes could yet be involved after returning to Tyneside for treatment early this week.
The Daily Mail have reported on a “further blow” for Howe. Winger Matt Ritchie, a regular on the bench so far this season, is said to have suffered a calf injury in training last week.
On the positive side, striker Callum Wilson – who has missed the club’s last five games through injury – will available for the Fulham game. Wilson told The Footballer’s Football Podcast: “I’ve worked hard to get to a point where I’m available for selection. I’ll be working hard this week in training, and then we’ll see where we are at.”