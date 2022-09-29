Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Chris Wood suffered injuries on international duty, and are being assessed ahead of Saturday's game, while Allan Saint-Maximin is doubtful for the fixture with the hamstring injury he suffered late last month.

Guimaraes could yet be involved after returning to Tyneside for treatment early this week.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and winger Matt Ritchie.

The Daily Mail have reported on a “further blow” for Howe. Winger Matt Ritchie, a regular on the bench so far this season, is said to have suffered a calf injury in training last week.