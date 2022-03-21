New Newcastle United injury ‘comeback date' for Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier

Wilson has been sidelined since late December with a calf injury, while Trippier fractured the fifth metatarsal in his left foot last month.

The pair are working towards their comebacks in Dubai with their Newcastle United team-mates during the club’s week-long training camp in the United Arab Emirates, and the Daily Telegraph claim that the pair could be involved in the April 20 home game against Crystal Palace.

Head coach Eddie Howe spoke about Wilson last week after the striker had “light jog” at the club’s training ground.

"He was out on the training pitch for a very, very light jog, which is the first time we’ve seen him on the grass,” said Howe. "When a player returns from injury, and you see him on the grass, it’s a great thing to see.

"We hope to have Callum back, but there’s no guarantee at the moment. He’s still in the early stages of running, but he’ll be a massive player to have back at any stage as we go into the final few games.”

Howe said earlier this month that defender Trippier, signed from Atletico Madrid in January’s transfer window, was making “good progress” from surgery.

"Kieran’s done well,” said Howe. “He’s had his stitches out on his foot. He’s making good progress, we’re happy.”

Newcastle, 14th in the Premier League with nine games left to play, are in Dubai ahead of the April 3 away game against Tottenham Hotspur.

