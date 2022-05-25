Twitter account @Retro_NUFC has published a full set of images of the club’s new Castore home, away and third jerseys.

The home kit has thinner stripes than this season and a round neck, while the away jersey is blue with gold trim. United's other kit, likened to the Saudi Arabia national jersey, is white and green. Newcastle are 80%-owned by the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund following a takeover late last year.

Asked about the controversial shirt last week, head coach Eddie Howe said: “I’m aware of the criticisms. From my perspective, it’s not something I’ve had any control over.

"We were very aware when we went to Saudi Arabia, the interest in Newcastle is huge. I’m making an assumption here, but, I think, our kit manufacturer has probably acknowledged that, hence why we’ve ended up where we are.”

The shirts do not bear a sponsor logo. The club, which has been sponsored by FUN88 since 2017, has not yet revealed whether there will be a change of sponsor.

United announced a “new long-term commercial agreement" with FUN88 two years ago. Speaking at the time then-managing director Lee Charnley said: “We are delighted FUN88 has renewed its relationship with Newcastle United, and committed its support to the club over a number of years to come.”

The government, however, has drafted legislation to ban gambling sponsors from football shirts following a recommendation from a House of Lords select committee in 2020.

