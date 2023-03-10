There had been speculation over a change of shirt manufacturer at the club, which is in the second year of a long-term deal with Castore.

However, Castore set to remain as kit suppliers, according to The Times, which also reports that another green and white change shirt in planned by the club, which is 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Co-owner Amanda Staveley recently spoke about the “difficult contracts” United’s owners inherited when they bought the club in late 2021.

The Gazette has previously reported that the club’s long-running deal with FUN88 will end early in the summer – and fans are waiting to find out the identity of Newcastle’s next front-of-shirt sponsor.

Eales ‘talks’

United chief executive officer Darren Eales had “talks” with Castore earlier this season amid speculation over a new manufacturer for the 2023/24 season.

Newcastle United's green and white third kit.

“Castore are our current partners,” Eales told BBC Radio Newcastle. “They’re our partners for, you know, a contractually-committed period.

"I want to chat with them, and talk with them, and try to be the best partners that we can with them, and vice versa. From my perspective, we’ve got Castore as a partner that has shown commitment to the club from before I was here, before ownership was here.