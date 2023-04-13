Reece Byrne has revealed in an Instagram post that he has signed for the club.

The 18-year-old will join from Dublin-based Bohemians in the summer.

Bryne said: “Proud day for me and my family to sign for such a big club like Newcastle, onwards and upwards from here”.

Newcastle are yet to confirm the move for Byrne, who has made one senior appearance for the League of Ireland leaders and has also represented his country at Under-19 level.

