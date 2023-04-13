News you can trust since 1849
New Newcastle United signing issues short statement

Newcastle United have agreed a deal for a highly-rated goalkeeper.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 13th Apr 2023, 19:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 19:31 BST

Reece Byrne has revealed in an Instagram post that he has signed for the club.

The 18-year-old will join from Dublin-based Bohemians in the summer.

Bryne said: “Proud day for me and my family to sign for such a big club like Newcastle, onwards and upwards from here”.

Newcastle are yet to confirm the move for Byrne, who has made one senior appearance for the League of Ireland leaders and has also represented his country at Under-19 level.

The players' entrance at St James's Park.The players' entrance at St James's Park.
