Premier League clubs agree ban as Newcastle United line up new sponsorship deal

Eighteen of the 20 clubs voted in favour of the move, with two abstaining. The ban will come into force for the start of the 2026/27 season, though clubs will still be permitted to agree sleeve sponsorship deals with gambling companies.

A statement read: “Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs’ matchday shirts, becoming the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising.

“The announcement follows an extensive consultation involving the League, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the Government’s ongoing review of current gambling legislation. The Premier League is also working with other sports on the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship.

“To assist clubs with their transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship, the collective agreement will begin at the end of the 2025/26 season.”

Newcastle United are one of the eight top-flight clubs with a gambling firm on their shirts this season. TGhe club is sponsored by FUN88 but the club is deal is set to come to an early end this season.

The club, which appointed Peter Silverstone as its chief commercial officer last October, has been sponsored by the firm since 2017.

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley and Premier League chief executive Richard Masters at St James' Park this season.

Newcastle’s deal with the sports betting and online gaming firm was extended in 2020 ago by then-managing director Lee Charnley, though the length of the agreement was never disclosed.

The club is yet to reveal which firm will sponsor it from next season.

Big brands

Darren Eales, United's chief executive officer, spoke about the “potential” of the club, which is now 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, late last year.

"We’ve got so many compelling things about us,” said Eales. “Brands will always have different goals and objectives, but there’s going to be – and there already is – a line of companies that are excited to be part of this story.

“In the world of football, I’d say this is one of the most exciting stories out there.