Newcastle United’s latest signing Baran Yildiz posted a photo from the stands at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old midfielder has been on Tyneside this week, completing a move from Turkish club Gençlerbirligi. Reports from Turkey claim Yildiz has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Newcastle with Gençlerbirligi set to earn £2.5million from the move.

The teenager took to Instagram to post an image from the stands at St James’ Park ahead of the 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win over Arsenal. Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon scored on the night as Newcastle secured a place in the final at Wembley Stadium on March 16 with a 4-0 victory on aggregate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the winter transfer window is now closed for Newcastle, the club have been active in the youth transfer market in an attempt to bolster their academy set-up.

Kyle Fitzgerald joined from Galway United following his 18th birthday last week and Georgian forward Vakhtang Salia is set to arrive from Dinamo Tbilisi once he turns 18 in August. While Newcastle have not officially confirmed the transfer, Gençlerbirligi’s general manager Ali Ekber Düzgün had claimed the move is ‘official’.

Düzgün said via AA: “Baran Yıldız's transfer to Newcastle United has been completed. Official signatures have also been made.

“One of our football players from our infrastructure [to the[ Premier League. His transfer to the team is an important success for both Gençlerbirliği and our player. I hope he successfully represents Gençlerbirliği abroad like Arda Güler. We wish him success in his career."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baran Yildiz reacts to Newcastle United move

On Tuesday, Yildiz also took to Instagram to issue a farewell message to Gençlerbirligi after arriving in Newcastle.

He wrote: “Dear Gençlerbirliği Community. Today, I bid farewell to this great family, whose jersey I have proudly worn for nine years, in line with my career planning.

“Let no one doubt that I will do things that will make both Gençlerbirliği and my country proud wherever I go. First of all, I would like to thank our legendary president İlhan Cavcav, my teachers Adnan Özcan, Erol Tokgözler and all the club workers who contributed.”

Newcastle United want more youth signings following Paul Mitchell message

Newcastle are also in talks to sign Malaga winger Antonio Cordero on a pre-contract agreement. The deal would see the 18-year-old join the club on a free transfer once his contract in Spain expires in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle has expanded its scouting network in recent seasons and were able to identify Yildiz without the youngster making a first-team appearance for Gençlerbirligi.

Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell previously said: “Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.

"We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future.”

Your next Newcastle United read: Newcastle United player ratings v Arsenal: 'Phenomenal' 9/10 as Antnony Gordon sends Magpies to Wembley