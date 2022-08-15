Carlos was withdrawn in the final moments of the Premier League fixture as Villa held out for a 2-1 win at Villa Park thanks to goals from Danny Ings and Emi Buendia.
The Brazilian signed for the West Midlands outfit from Sevilla for a reported £26million following the 2021-22 season.
Newcastle United were heavily linked with the 29-year-old back in January as head coach Eddie Howe looked to bolster his defence having missed out on top target Sven Botman.
United made a bid for Carlos but were unable to strike a deal with the La Liga side as they moved on to sign Dan Burn from Brighton & Hove Albion instead before securing Botman over the summer.
Carlos will require surgery and could be out until the new year.