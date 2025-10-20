Alexander Isak has scored just one goal in seven appearances since leaving Newcastle United for Liverpool in the summer.

Alexander Isak’s struggles since joining Liverpool have been compared to those of Fernando Torres when he left Anfield for Chelsea.

The Sweden international was one of the most lethal forwards in England during his time with Newcastle United, registering 62 goals in 109 appearances across all competitions between 2022 and 2025 - including returns of 23 and 21 in his last two Premier League campaigns.

Isak eventually left St. James’ Park this summer after a long and very public transfer battle, joining Premier League champions Liverpool for a British-record £125million fee. But the 26-year-old has struggled to adapt to life at Anfield so far, scoring just one goal in the EFL Cup and failing to find the net in six combined Premier League and Champions League matches.

Alexander Isak struggles compared to Fernando Torres

Isak played 72 minutes for Liverpool in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, but failed to score once again with his two shots on target. The former Real Sociedad man was also ineffective for Arne Slot in the build-up, completing just seven passes and having only 19 touches of the ball. The defeat means Liverpool have now lost their last four matches across all competitions.

Former Newcastle boss Alan Pardew believes Isak’s struggles ‘mirror’ those of Torres when he left Liverpool for Chelsea in January 2011. The Spaniard was a deadly striker for the Reds, but scored just one goal in 18 matches during his first half-season at Stamford Bridge, and never truly rediscovered his best form, despite some standout moments.

"This Isak one, I just wonder whether this is going to mirror Fernando Torres," Pardew said on talkSPORT's Final Word. "Remember when Torres went to Chelsea? Yeah. You know, he was an absolute phenomenon at Liverpool. And everyone thought when he goes to Chelsea, it will be game over.

"And it just didn't kind of pan out. He obviously still won the Champions League medal, but in terms of Isak, is he going to be the new player that we see at Newcastle, transferred to Liverpool, or are we going to see a different Isak? At the moment, obviously, he's probably not match fit. So it's a little bit unfair to judge him.

"But at the moment, slow start. That's how you have to say that."

Isak’s next chance to find the net for Liverpool comes away at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday, before the Reds travel to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

When will Alexander Isak play Newcastle United?

Newcastle hosted Liverpool on 25th August, with the Reds securing a 3-2 win in the final seconds of the match. That game was played against the backdrop of the battle between the two clubs for Isak, and given it took place so recently, they’re not due to meet again anytime soon.

Newcastle travel to Anfield on 31st January for what could be a vital Premier League clash, not to mention a fiery one, with this Isak’s first chance to take on his old side - providing, of course, he stays fit and the Magpies don’t draw Liverpool in the EFL Cup or FA Cup.