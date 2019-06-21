Neil Redfearn has been confirmed as Newcastle United's new under-23s manager

The former Leeds boss replaces Ben Dawson, who takes up a role as the Academy's Head of Coaching - focusing on the development phase from under-17 level to under-23 level - with Mark Atkinson in an Assistant Head of Coaching role following his switch from Sunderland earlier this month.

Redfearn had briefly teamed up with Dawson in October but left in the same month. He will now take the lead role with Liam Bramley, who remains as assistant manager.

Neil Winskill becomes the Under-18s' Head Coach, with Kevin Richardson remaining as the Under-18s Assistant Coach.

Academy Manager Joe Joyce explained: "Ben moving into the position of head of coaching is something where he can really focus on the coaching programme, coaching methodology and coach development, implementing his ideas on how the player development programme will evolve in the coming seasons.

"To assist him doing that, we have brought in Mark who has a very good reputation and will bring a different perspective. He will support Ben to enhance what we are doing at our schoolboy level.

"The changes have also allowed coaching staff within the Academy to move to different roles and they will be given additional responsibility and accountability for what they're doing and, under the guidance of Ben, look to develop more players such as Sean Longstaff.

"They have all played a part in Sean's development at different stages and ages over the period and will be able to continue to do that from a different position."

An eye-catching appointment sees favourite Ameobi returns to the club as Loan Coordinator having ended his 14-year playing career on Tyneside in 2014.

Joyce said: "We are pleased to welcome Shola, who needs no introduction. To have him looking after the players who are a step away from first team football is a great addition to the player development programme.