Newcastle dealt triple injury blow as Rafa Benitez is forced to reshuffle

Rafa Benitez has been dealt a triple injury blow ahead of the visit of Leicester City.

According to the Daily Mail, three of the Spaniard's first choice defenders are expected to miss the visit of the Foxes after picking up injuries this week.

The report suggests that Paul Dummett and Federico Fernandez - who were both expected to be handed starts by Benitez - will now be forced to sit out after picking up hamstring injuries.

MORE: Rafa Benitez gives revealing insight into his relationship with Mike Ashley

Newcastle are also sweating on the fitness of DeAndre Yedlin, who has been complaining of ankle issues in recent days.

However, the American is expected to come through a fitness test and feature against Claude Puel's side.

Such news comes as a further blow for Benitez who previously revealed that he would be without striker Salomon Rondon for several weeks - and admitted that the Venezuelan has not been fully fit since his arrival on Tyneside.

READ: Benitez provides a full update on Salomon Rondon

The injuries to Dummett and Fernandez will give Benitez something of a headache and may force the Newcastle boss to reshuffle his pack.

Fabian Schar and Ciaran Clark could both be handed starts, while Javier Manquillo may be asked to deputise at left-back.

Benitez's side are still searching for a first win of the campaign and currently have just two points to their name in the new Premier League season.