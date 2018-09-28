Rafa Benitez puts timescale on Salomon Rondon's return at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez is hopeful that Salomon Rondon is not facing a long spell on the sidelines.

On-loan Rondon, forced off against Crystal Palace last weekend with a thigh injury, is out of tomorrow's home game against Leicester City.

United manager Benitez said: "We have to assess him next week. We need to check.

"He was injured at West Brom. He needed to improve his fitness and went with the national team for 15 days. He felt something in the warm-up and we had to make a substitution.

"Now he's injured we need to manage with the rest of the players."

Asked for a timescale on his return, Benitez said: "A couple of weeks maybe."

