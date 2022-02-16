The Magpies skipper was a late withdrawal due to illness and wasn't present at St James’s Park as Kieran Trippier’s first half free-kick secured a 1-0 win.

Newcastle will be looking to make it four league wins on the bounce when they travel to face West Ham United on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).

After missing Sunday’s match, Lascelles has returned to full training and is set to be part of the Newcastle squad making the trip to the capital this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United controls the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James Park on February 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

But with Dan Burn and Fabian Schar helping the side keep a clean sheet with impressive displays at centre-back against Villa, head coach Eddie Howe has a tough decision to make whether to leave out the Newcastle captain.

After making the bench on Sunday, Under-23s midfielder Lucas De Bolle has trained with the first team this week along with fellow academy players Charlie Wiggett and Michael Ndiweni.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.