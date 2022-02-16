Newcastle United defender back in training and in contention for West Ham trip as Eddie Howe faces tough decision
Jamaal Lascelles is back available for Newcastle United after missing Sunday’s Premier League win over Aston Villa.
The Magpies skipper was a late withdrawal due to illness and wasn't present at St James’s Park as Kieran Trippier’s first half free-kick secured a 1-0 win.
Newcastle will be looking to make it four league wins on the bounce when they travel to face West Ham United on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).
After missing Sunday’s match, Lascelles has returned to full training and is set to be part of the Newcastle squad making the trip to the capital this weekend.
But with Dan Burn and Fabian Schar helping the side keep a clean sheet with impressive displays at centre-back against Villa, head coach Eddie Howe has a tough decision to make whether to leave out the Newcastle captain.
After making the bench on Sunday, Under-23s midfielder Lucas De Bolle has trained with the first team this week along with fellow academy players Charlie Wiggett and Michael Ndiweni.