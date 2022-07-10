Here is all the best of today’s Premier League transfer news.

Newcastle United eased to victory in their first match of the pre-season campaign.

The Magpies took on neighbours Gateshead in a behind closed doors friendly and came out 5-1 winners ahead of their trip to Austria.

Goals from Matt Ritchie, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron (2) and Sean Longstaff guaranteed a positive start to pre-season.

Eddie Howe opted for a completely new side for the second half to ensure everybody was given at least 45 minutes, while supporters will have to wait a while longer to see Sven Botman feature.

Newcastle will travel to Austria next week to take on 1860 Munich and Mainz, before they face Benfica in Portugal, then return home for clashes with Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Everton express interest in Tottenham defender Everton have joined the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Japhet Tanganga this summer. It is thought the 23-year-old could leave his boyhood club this summer, with the likes of Southampton, Bournemouth and AC Milan also interested. (Gianluigi Longari)

2. Aston Villa set to sign second Sevilla star Aston Villa are reportedly set to snap up Sevilla defender Ludwig Augustinsson on a loan deal with an option to buy. The 28-year-old only started nine matches in La Liga last season. (Fabrizio Romano)

3. Man United offered free agent goalkeeper Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign free agent goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha as a replacement for Dean Henderson. The former Lazio man had previously been in talks with Fulham and Chelsea. (Daily Mail)

4. Seagulls offer improved contract to Man City target Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly making Marc Cucurella an improved contract offer to keep him at the club amid interest from Manchester City. If the defender does leave then it is believed they will demand £45m for his services. (Daily Mail)