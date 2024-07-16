Jonathan David is reportedly a top target for Newcastle United this summer. | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United have turned their attention to Lille striker Jonathan David after a failed attempt to sign Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin earlier in the window.

The Athletic understands that the Canadian international has been on Newcastle’s radar for a number of years and is now one of their top striker targets after hitting an incredible 19 goals in 34 games for Lille last term. David was the second top goalscorer in France last term and has consistently been one of the best strikers in the league with an overall record of 71 strikes in 146 appearances in the top-flight.

David is renowned for his excellent pace and clinical finishing in front of goal which has made him a catalyst for Canada’s recent footballing resurgence. The 24-year-old is currently his countries second top goalscorer of all-time with 28 goals in 54 caps and he was notably a key member of the team which qualified for the 2022 World Cup after a 36-year absence from the competition.

He also played a vital part in his team’s run to the semi-final of the Copa America by defeating both Peru and Venezuela on their route to the last four. French football journalist Jacque Talbot claims that the Magpies are planning to start talks with David’s representatives in the coming days as they plot a potential bid for the young forward.

Newcastle have a strong rapport with Lille based on past deals for Sven Botman, Yohan Cabaye and Matheui Debuchy with all of them proving to be a success at St James’ Park. Lille rate David highly but he is currently in the final year of his contract at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, meaning the club could look to sell the player this summer, rather than risk losing him for free in 12 months time.

Former Newcastle transfer target could join Saudi side just 12 months after Aston Villa move

Long-term Newcastle United target Moussa Diaby is the subject of transfer interest from Saudi Arabian giants Al Ittihad.

The French winger, who registered nine goals and eight assists in his final season at Bayer Leverkusen, was a top target for Newcastle last summer ,but eventually opted to make the move to Aston Villa for a club-record fee of £51.9m dwarfing the £33m record that had been held by Emiliano Buendia after his transfer from Norwich City in 2021.

Diaby started his Aston Villa career off with a well-taken goal on his debut during a 5-1 defeat to Newcastle and went on to be a contender for August Player of the Month after impressive displays against both Everton and Burnley.

The 25-year-old registered a total six goals and eight assists in 38 appearances during his debut campaign as he helped Aston Villa secure Champions League qualification for the first time since 1983.

However, his influence waned during the second half of the campaign and the Athletic understands that Villa will consider selling the star if they can make profit on the fee that they paid last year for the explosive winger.