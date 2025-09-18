Newcastle United Under-19s kicked off their UEFA Youth League campaign with a narrow home defeat against Barcelona on Thursday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United coach Adam Lawrence praised the Magpies Under-19s as they narrowly failed to secure a point in their opening UEFA Youth League fixture against holders Barcelona.

The Catalan giants were by far the better side in the opening 45 minutes as as opener from midfielder Xavi Espart and a double from striker Oscar Gistau put them in front by the time the half-time whistle had been blown at Whitley Park. However, the United youngsters rallied after the break and got themselves back into the game with goals from Leo Shahar and Kacey Wooster - but that was as good as it got for Lawrence’s side as their bravery on and off the ball went without reward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United U19s v Barcelona U19s in the UEFA Youth League (photo NationalWorld) | NationalWorld

Speaking after the game, the Magpies academy coach told The Gazette: “What the players are quite good at doing in the modern day is reflecting on the half, understanding the details that they need to be better at. We spoke about one or two thing in and out of possession but it was more about getting the mentality right and we asked the boys to play with the Newcastle spirit. You’re three-nil down against a good Barcelona side that won the competition last year so it’s real credit to the boys.

“Anyone watching couldn’t fault them for their spirit in going right to the end. We’ve lost the game but a lot of wins that will help us further down the line in the tournament.”

The visitors always looked the more likely of the two sides to grab an early goal as the likes of Pedro Rodriguez and Sama Nomoko both tried their luck from the edge of the area without success. A breakthrough seemed inevitable and it duly arrived midway through the first-half when midfielder Xavi Espart, who had trained alongside Barca’s senior players ahead of the game, slid the ball across Magpies keeper George Mair and inside the far post.

Newcastle gradually found their feet and created two sights of goal either side of the half-hour mark as Sean Neave fired wide after good work from Kyle Fitzgerald and Joe Brayson, son of former Magpies striker Paul, narrowly missed out on a cross to the far post. However, Barca restored their dominance and got their rewards with a quickfire double from Oscar Gistau just before the break as the 17-year-old striker produced two outstanding finishes to take his side out of sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To their credit, the Magpies made a lively start to the second-half and reduced the arrears within ten minutes of the restart as Leo Shahar crashed a low drive beyond visitors keeper Eder Aller after making the most of a free-kick on the edge of the Barca area. The momentum continued to build as the half wore on and hopes of snatching a point were raised when substitute Kacey Wooster grabbed the Magpies second goal of the day after neat work from Seung-Soo Park and Dylan Charlton.

Performance

Getty Images

There was one final push from the United youngsters as Neave headed just beyond the near post after racing on to a Charlton cross from the left - and that ensured a brave display during the second 45 minutes went without reward for Lawrence’s side.

However, the performance provided more positives than negatives for the former Manchester United academy coach as his side compete in a competition he believes can be integral for their development..

“It’s massive for me in term of the age the lads are at,” he explained. “Apart from playing international football, this is the highest level of football they can be playing, arguably in some ways it challenges you more than international football. We are a massive club, we want to be playing against the biggest and best teams in Europe and to be testing our players individually and collectively. Deep down, there has got to be a disappointment we haven’t got the result - but we definitely started with a performance that had a lot of good in there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawrence will be back on the touchline on Monday night when the Magpies Under-21s face Norwich City at Whitley Park.

Newcastle United U19s: Mair, Bailey, Charlton, Fitzgerald (Waddani), Munda (Seung-Soo Park), Brayson, Shahar, Neave, Watts (Apia), Johnson, Finneran (Wooster) Subs: Dowell, Yildiz, Goodbrand, Bloomer, Alabi

Barcelona U19s: Aller, Victor, Olmedo (Campos), Cuenca (Kourouma), Bernabeu, Espart (Goren), Nomoko (Prats), Villar, Gistau (Guerrero), Rodriguez, Kluivert Subs: Confill, Oertli, Avila, Tunkara