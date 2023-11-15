Chelsea FFP investigation: The Premier League club could be facing a potential fine or points deduction if found guilty, according to experts.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chelsea are reportedly under investigation for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations during former owner Roman Abramovich's time at the club.

According to The Guardian, leaked files have revealed a number of payments worth 'tens of millions of pounds' over a decade to offshore vehicles belonging to Abramovich. The value and prolonged period of the transactions appear to have benefitted Chelsea during the most successful spell in the club's history.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also raise questions about whether Chelsea declared these payments in the club's accounts.

The payments have been leaked following an international investigation known as Cyprus Confidential.

The Guardian reports that beneficiaries of the payments include the agent of Eden Hazard, an associate of former manager Antonio Conte and Chelsea officials. There are also payments connected to the purchase of players such as Willian and Samuel Eto'o, both of whom joined from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.

Abramovich sold Chelsea to Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital in 2022 with the club's new owners voluntarily reporting that 'incomplete financial information' had been submitted under the previous regime, leading to a Premier League investigation. The new leaked files raise more questions as to whether Abramovich's Chelsea repeatedly breached financial rules for the club's benefit. And football finance expert Kieran Maguire said Chelsea could face significant punishment if found guilty of such breaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If there is proof that the club has used third-party transactions to circumvent the profitability and sustainability rules then sanctions would be either financial or a points deduction,” he said.

“The latter is more likely as any commission investigating a club’s circumstances will want to put out a deterrent that dissuades others from repeating such behaviour.”

Responding to the allegations, a Chelsea spokesperson said: “These allegations pre-date the club’s current ownership. They are based on documents which the club has not been shown and do not relate to any individual who is presently at the club."

On the club's incomplete financial information, the club spokesperson added: “Immediately following the completion of the purchase, the club proactively self-reported these matters to all applicable football regulators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In accordance with the club’s ownership group’s core principles of full compliance and transparency, the club has proactively assisted the applicable regulators with their investigations and will continue to do so.”

The Premier League declined to comment amid its ongoing investigation while the Football Association confirmed: "We are investigating."