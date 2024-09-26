Callum Wilson remains on the sidelines for Newcastle United. | Getty Images

The latest injury updates on Callum Wilson, Lewis Miley, Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri

Newcastle United host Premier League pacesetters Manchester City at St James’ Park as the Magpies look to bounce back from a disappointing 3-1 away defeat to Fulham.

Eddie Howe’s side have had a full seven days to prepare for the contest after their Carabao Cup tie away to AFC Wimbledon was postponed due to significant flooding.

Manchester City, on the other hand, were in action in mid-week, and despite making an array of changes were able to breeze to a comfortable 2-1 victory at home to Watford after first half goals from Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes.

Pep Guardiola’s side were involved in an action-packed 2-2 draw against last year’s runners-up Arsenal in their last Premier League encounter, and denied the Gunners a famous victory in added time after a last-gasp strike from substitute John Stones.

The champions have been in formidable form throughout the early stages of the season - picking up 13 points from a possible 15. But will now have to navigate a large stage of the season without their defensive midfield linchpin Rodri, who in many people’s eyes is among the contenders for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Newcastle are no strangers to injury issues. Last year they suffered an avalanche of injury problems which derailed their European hopes, and the hangover of that crisis continues to limit Howe’s selection options this term.With that in mind, ahead of Saturday’s blockbuster game, we take a look at the injury situation from Newcastle and Manchester City.

Newcastle United team news

Callum Wilson: Out - Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson remains out of the squad with a back injury that he sustained during pre-season. The 32-year-old is the Magpies’ second top goalscorer of the Premier League era with 47 goals in 95 matches but has experienced a frustrating time with injuries in recent months.

Sven Botman: Out - Newcastle United have missed the imperious presence of Sven Botman at the back for a number of months and it is unlikely that he returns until the start of 2025 as he recovers from a serious ACL injury.

Jamaal Lascelles: Out -Another long-term absentee, former club captain Jamaal Lascelles is still months away from a return to the grass as he pushes to return from an ACL problem.

Lewis Miley: Out - Newcastle’s teenage sensation Lewis Miley suffered a metatarsal injury during pre-season but is on course to return in the near future.

“He’s on track, I’d say, for the three months he was given initially, although he’s still a long way off (being available to play). He’s back on the grass, but he’s not back with us. So, he’s still got a long way to go.” Eddie Howe said.

Manchester City injury news

Rodri: out - Manchester City have confirmed Spain midfielder Rodri suffered a knee ligament injury against Arsenal on Sunday. No timeline has been set on his return but Pep Guardiola expects him to be out for a lengthy period.

Kevin De Bruyne: doubtful- Kevin De Bruyne made a huge impact in his last Premier League appearance Newcastle with a goal and an assist off the bench. He remains a doubt with a groin injury but is likely to be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Oscar Bobb: Out - Norwegian wonderkid Oscar Bobb netted the winner in his last visit to St James’ Park but misses this clash after suffering a leg fracture last month. He is expected to be sidelined for three to four months.

Nathan Ake: Out - Nathan Ake sustained a muscle injury while on international duty which is expected to keep him out until the end of next month.