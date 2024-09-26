Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 2024-25 Premier League table has been ‘officially’ predicted by Opta.

The Premier League’s official performance data analysts have published a projected final table for the 2024-25 campaign just five games into the new season. Newcastle United have picked up 10 points from their opening five games and sit sixth in the table, a position Opta have predicted the side to finish come May.

The Magpies finished seventh in the table last season despite numerous injury issues and have started the new season well in terms of results despite concerns over performance levels. Newcastle host Manchester City at St James’ Park on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off) with the current league leaders tipped to win the league title for a fifth successive season.

Opta’s prediction has Man City winning the league on 91 points, the same points total that won Pep Guardiola’s side the league last season. Arsenal and Liverpool are second and third with 81 and 77 points respectively while Chelsea completes the top four on 66 points.

Aston Villa are predicted to finish fifth, level on 62 points with Newcastle in sixth but with a superior goal difference. Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Brighton and Fulham complete the top 10 in that order.

As for the relegation battle, Opta have predicted that all three newly-promoted sides will be relegated back to the Championship for a second successive season. Ipswich are tipped to put up the biggest fight against the drop with 34 points landing them 18th and two points from safety.

Leicester City are 19th with 33 points while Southampton are bottom of the table of 27 points.

Here is Opta’s predicted 2024-25 table in full...

Manchester City - 91 points Arsenal - 81 points Liverpool - 77 points Chelsea - 66 points Aston Villa - 62 points Newcastle United - 62 points Tottenham Hotspur - 57 points Manchester United - 57 points Brighton - 55 points Fulham - 50 points Brentford - 48 points West Ham United - 47 points Crystal Palace - 45 points AFC Bournemouth - 45 points Nottingham Forest - 45 points Everton - 36 points Wolverhampton Wanderers - 36 points Ipswich Town - 34 points Leicester City - 33 points Southampton - 27 points