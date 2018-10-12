Newcastle midfielder reveals why he turned down international call-up

Newcastle youngster Dan Barlaser has revealed that he has turned down a call-up to the Turkey under-20 side - but is keeping his options open.

The midfielder has impressed during a loan spell at League One side Accrington Stanley this season and netted his first goal for the club in their Checkatrade Trophy victory over Mansfield Town earlier this week.

And Barlaser's impressive form has seen him earmarked for a call-up to the Turkish under-20 side, but the Newcastle man rejected the chance to join up with the international side as he wants to keep his options open.

But the 21-year-old hasn't closed the door on a return to the Turkish side and is targeting a senior call-up after revealing why he likely won't play for England.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, he said: “I have Turkish youth caps at 16 and 17 and then I played for England at Under 18s. I have been asked to go back to Turkey for under-20s but I didn’t go. I am still keeping my options open.

“For England, you have to be a top Premier League player to get in the England team and I don’t want to get ahead of myself.

“At Newcastle not many people really get called up and if Turkey came along it would be stupid not to say yes because you would be playing international football.”

Barlaser has made eight appearances for Stanley since joining on loan over the summer and has caught the eye with some impressive displays.

And the attacking midfielder feels that his previous experiences at international level have undoubtedly aided his progression.

He added: “Just before I turned 16 I went to a camp in Germany where they had a look at a lot of Turkish players and I scored a hat-trick. So then I got picked straight away.

“I have travelled all over, the first time was when I was 15 and I went to Germany. I have since played in England, France, Russia, Belgium, all over really.

“Especially being a young player, it probably helped me because I was playing against good players and with a lot of people watching so it does help.”