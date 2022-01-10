Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Toon in six-way battle for Championship star

Six clubs, including Newcastle United, are reportedly tracking Queens Park Rangers’ striker Lydon Dykes.

Dykes, 26, has scored six goals for the R’s this season and has also impressed on the international stage for Scotland.

According to TeamTalk, Burnley are the side that have been credited with the most interest in the striker, with fellow Premier League strugglers Norwich City also interested in Dykes.

Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Rangers and Newcastle United are the other teams mentioned in the report that could make a move for Dykes this window.

Spurs departure could boost Magpies

Georginio Wijnaldum playing for the Netherlands (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, a trio of Spurs players will be allowed to leave north London this month.

Midfielder Tanguy Ndombele will be allowed to depart, as will Steven Bergwijn who is already attracting attention from sides in the Eredivisie.

Defender Japhet Tanganga may also be allowed to leave the club with Antonio Conte reportedly pushing for Spurs to sign a new right wing-back.

How could this benefit Newcastle? Well, according to the Daily Mail, AC Milan are one club with a major interest in signing Tanganga.

If Milan were to sign the 22-year-old, then it’s likely that their interest in Sven Botman will cool and thus, lessening the competition for the defender’s signature.

Newcastle reportedly made an improved offer for Botman last week.

Toon preparing ‘loan-to-buy’ offer for Wijnaldum

Reports from French outlet Jeunes Footeux suggest that Newcastle are preparing a ‘loan-to-buy’ offer to PSG for Georginio Wijnaldum.

The report, as picked up in HITC, suggests that Newcastle are prepared to swoop ahead of Arsenal to sign the Dutchman who is out of favour in Paris, despite only signing for the club in the summer.

A deal would reportedly involve a loan until the end of the season with a clause inserted so that Newcastle could purchase the player for £17m.

It isn’t stated whether this would be an optional or mandatory fee.

Wijnaldum scored eleven goals and registered five assists during his 40-game spell as a Newcastle United player in 2015/16.

