LOSC Lille defender Sven Botman has been a long-term target for Newcastle United with the 21-year-old also catching the attention of Italian giants AC Milan.

Botman helped Lille triumph in Ligue 1 last season and is one of French football’s most highly-rated young prospects.

After failing with an initial bid, David Ornstein of the The Athletic reports that Newcastle have come in with an improved offer as they try to tempt the Netherlands Under-21 international away from the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

The report also suggests that even though Lille have a Champions League last-16 tie with Chelsea coming up, the defender would be keen on a move to the Premier League, however, the French side are reluctant to see the defender leave midway through the campaign.

A fee believed to be around £40m may be required to secure Botman’s services.

Newcastle United target Sven Botman in action for LOSC Lille (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

