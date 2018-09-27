Newcastle Q&A: Injury blow, Mike Ashley latest plus astonishing Kevin Keegan revelations under the spotlight

Mike Ashley continues to dominate the Newcastle agenda following Kevin Keegan's astonishing revelations this week.

Our Newcastle writer Miles Starforth was joined by Liam Kennedy for an in-depth discussion and Q&A with fans about all things black and white.
Read more: For the latest NUFC news, analysis and opinion like our NUFC Facebook page here:
Miles and Liam discussed the latest sale developments, Kevin Keegan's astonishing revelations plus the latest injury news and much, much more.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley.

Watch the video above.