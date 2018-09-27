Newcastle issue club statement on Salomon Rondon

Newcastle United have given an update on injured striker Salomon Rondon.

Rondon was forced off against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last weekend with a thigh injury.

And the 29-year-old, undergoing "further assessment", will miss Saturday's home game against Leicester City.

READ MORE: Newcastle fans step up protests against Mike Ashley

A club statement read: "Salomon Rondon will miss Saturday’s match against Leicester City after sustaining a thigh injury during last weekend’s draw at Crystal Palace.

"The Venezuelan striker, who is on a season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion, was withdrawn from the match at Selhurst Park at half time.

"Rondon is undergoing treatment with the Magpies’ medical team and further assessment of the extent of the injury will be made in due course."

Joselu is likely to deputise for Rondon against Leicester.