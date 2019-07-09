Newcastle shortlist TWO forwards to replace £30m Ayoze Perez
Newcastle United have TWO forwards on their wishlist as they look to replace Ayoze Perez.
The Magpies are extremely light on striking options just four weeks before the new Premier League season starts after the £30million sale of Perez to Leicester City, and the departure of loan man Salomon Rondon.
The two forwards scored 25 goals between them last season in all competitions, more than half of Newcastle’s overall total.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
United are pressing on with transfer plans despite having no manager in place, with head of recruitment Steve Nickson playing a prominent role alongside managing director Lee Charnley. The Gazette understands that Nickson has compiled a shortlist of two options to replace Perez, with the recruitment team looking at forwards both on the continent and in England.
Newcastle’s remaining forwards are Dwight Gayle, who spent last season on loan at West Brom, Yoshinori Muto, who failed to shine in his first season at the club, and Miguel Almiron.