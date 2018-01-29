Search

Newcastle target Nicolai Jorgensen will STAY at Feyenoord

Nicolai Jorgensen will stay at Feyenoord after Newcastle United failed to improve their offer for the striker.

Jorgensen was the club's No 1 striker target in this month's transfer window.

However, Newcastle's most recent bid, understood to be £15million, was rejected.

The Dutch club had set a deadline for Newcastle to raise their offer for Jorgensen.

That deadline has now passed, and multiple reports in Holland claim that the 27-year-old will now stay at Feyenoord for the rest of the season.

The news comes in the wake of Daniel Sturridge's decision to join West Bromwich Albion on loan.

Birmingham-born Sturridge chose a move to The Hawthorns over a switch to United for "family reasons".

Newcastle must now look elsewhere for a striker between now and Wednesday night's transfer deadline.