Newcastle target Nicolai Jorgensen will STAY at Feyenoord

Nicolai Jorgensen will stay at Feyenoord after Newcastle United failed to improve their offer for the striker.

Jorgensen was the club's No 1 striker target in this month's transfer window.

However, Newcastle's most recent bid, understood to be £15million, was rejected.

The Dutch club had set a deadline for Newcastle to raise their offer for Jorgensen.

That deadline has now passed, and multiple reports in Holland claim that the 27-year-old will now stay at Feyenoord for the rest of the season.

The news comes in the wake of Daniel Sturridge's decision to join West Bromwich Albion on loan.

Birmingham-born Sturridge chose a move to The Hawthorns over a switch to United for "family reasons".

Newcastle must now look elsewhere for a striker between now and Wednesday night's transfer deadline.