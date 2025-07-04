Newcastle United are closing in on a right-wing and goalkeeper signing and are still in the market for a centre-back.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Those three positions are seen as top targets for Newcastle this transfer window, along with a striker to support Alexander Isak.

The Magpies have made moves to sign goalkeeper James Trafford from Burnley and Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest, submitting formal transfer bids. Although the initial offers were rejected, Newcastle have since returned with an improved £55million bid for Elanga, while there is confidence a fee can be agreed with Burnley for Trafford in excess of £30million

Eddie Howe’s first team squad return to pre-season training on Monday and it is hoped the £85million double swoop for Elanga and Trafford will completed in time for the pre-season opener at Celtic on July 19.

Newcastle also tried to sign Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion as a striker alternative but were unable to agree a deal as Chelsea swooped in. But there has been little progress on the centre-back front given how intensely the club pursued Marc Guehi last summer.

Newcastle United’s Marc Guehi U-turn as Liverpool given transfer green light

Newcastle were locked in negotiations with Crystal Palace for the final month of the transfer window and saw several proposals turned down. Now Guehi is into the final year of his contract and Palace are under increased pressure to sell, Newcastle’s interest has cooled, allowing Liverpool to swoop in.

Since last summer, Newcastle have sold Lloyd Kelly to Juventus after an initial loan spell which has left Eddie Howe slightly light in terms of centre-back options. Sven Botman is the only senior centre-back below the age of 30 in Newcastle’s squad while only the Dutchman and Dan Burn have contracts that extend beyond next summer as things stand.

A new centre-back is viewed as a priority for Newcastle and the club are monitoring a few players now their transfer business looks to be finally hotting up.

Newcastle United scout Marseille captain

According to Mail Online , Newcastle are exploring a potential deal to sign Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi.

The 26-year-old centre-back has been capped eight times at senior level by Argentina. He has spent six years in Europe following a move from Boca Juniors to Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

After initially struggling in Europe, Balerdi has found a home in the south of France and captained Marseille last season as they finished runners-up to PSG in Ligue 1 and qualified for the Champions League.

Newcastle have also previously scouted AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw and were linked with a move for the defender last summer. Given the finances discussed around Guehi last summer would have seen Newcastle threaten to break their transfer record to sign a defender, it is acknowledged that there is better value to be found on the continent.

Newcastle United eye £30m-rated star

The Times have reported that Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini is a ‘top target’ for Newcastle at centre-back and could be available for £30million this summer.

Sources in Italy claim that Atalanta won’t entertain any offers for the 21-year-old this summer after an injury-hit spell in Bergamo. Scalvini made just eight appearances last season after suffering an ACL injury last May before picking up a shoulder injury.

But at just 21, Scalvini has already made over 100 appearances for Atalanta as well as being capped eight times by the Italian national team. He is seen as a player with high potential who would be a welcome youthful addition to Newcastle’s ageing back line.