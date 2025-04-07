Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United beat Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Monday night - here are the player ratings from the match.

For a fourth straight game, Eddie Howe named the same starting line-up for Newcastle with the aim of securing a fourth successive win in all competitions. Kieran Trippier, Alexander Isak and Joelinton all passed fit after picking up knocks against Brentford last time out.

There was no place on the bench for the injured Anthony Gordon after the England winger served his three-match ban. Joe Willock also missed the trip due to a concussion.

Newcastle got off to a flying start as Tino Livramento set up Jacob Murphy to tap in his seventh goal of the season inside the opening two minutes. Murphy then doubled The Magpies’ lead less than 10 minutes later as he dinked the ball in after Fabian Schar was denied a goal of the season contender from his own half by the crossbar.

Harvey Barnes made it 3-0 against his former club with a close-range tap-in from Joelinton’s parried shot. And that’s how the sides went in at half-time as the boos ringed out around the King Power Stadium.

Newcastle had chances to extend their lead in the second half while Leicester couldn’t end their lengthy scoring run as they made it eight league games without a goal.

The win takes Newcastle up to fifth in the Premier League table, level on points with Chelsea in fourth with a game in hand.

Nick Pope - 7

Was quick to react and deny Jamie Vardy in the opening minute. Parried wide to deny Bilal El Khannouss after 30 minutes. Generally solid with his distribution.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Went about his business well and dealt with everything thrown his way. Comfortable.

Fabian Schar - 8

Almost scored a goal of the season contender from his own half. Fortunately, it hit the bar and Murphy turned in on the rebound. Tested Mads Hermansen from distance but was denied by the Leicester goalkeeper.

Dan Burn - 7

Cruised through the game with a few headed clearances and blocks. Rarely troubled.

Tino Livramento - 8

Continued his fine run of form with a driving run and assist for Murphy early on. His energy down the left was key as he continues to shine in Lewis Hall’s absence.

Sandro Tonali - 8

Won the back back several times in midfield to keep Newcastle on the front foot. Came close to scoring a fine goal with the last kick of the game. Another strong display from the Italian.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7

Strong in possession with some clever turns and passes. Withdrawn midway through the second half after a solid midfield display.

Joelinton - 7

Played a role in Newcastle’s third goal as his parried shot fell kindly to Harvey Barnes. Another good physical display from the Brazilian, just lacked conviction in the final third.

Jacob Murphy - 8

Opened the scoring with a simple tap in after just two minutes. Doubled Newcastle’s lead shortly after by reacting quickest to Fabian Schar’s stunning effort that rebounded back off the crossbar. The easiest brace he’d wish to score. Denied a hat-trick after being brought off in the closing stages.

Harvey Barnes - 8

Showed great energy and tenacity to win the ball high up the pitch and battled well. Played a role in the opening goal by slipping in Livramento for an assist. Saw an angled effort blocked by Conor Coady. Tapped the ball in to make it 3-0 after Joelinton’s effort was parried. Moved out to the right for the closing stages and hit a shot over in stoppage time. Received a warm reception on his return to his former club for the first time since his 2023 move to Newcastle.

Alexander Isak - 6

Saw the ball in a couple of dangerous areas and kept the Leicester defenders on their toes, allowing teammates to get into the game. Didn’t threaten the goal with just one shot dragged wide.

Substitutions

Sean Longstaff - 6

On for Guimaraes 65: A steady midfield display to see out the win.

Lewis Miley - 6

On for Joelinton 65: Won the ball high up the pitch shortly after coming on but couldn’t capitalise.

Callum Wilson - 5

On for Isak 72: Didn’t make the most of his 20 or so minutes on the pitch with a few of heavy touches and loose passes.

Will Osula - 5

On for Murphy 72: Intercepted a pass in a dangerous area but couldn’t test the goalkeeper when getting his shot away. Erratic.

On for Trippier 87: Got forward well in the closing stage.