Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have bolstered their ranks with another academy signing this month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

14-year-old goalkeeper Lucas Flack has joined Newcastle’s academy from Leyton Orient and made his debut for Newcastle’s Under-14s side in the Hale End Cup hosted by Arsenal’s Academy this week. Newcastle won the tournament while Flack also picked up the ‘Goalkeeper of the Tournament’ award.

Newcastle’s academy side topped a six-team group including hosts Arsenal, Blackburn Rovers, Toulouse, Avispa Fukuoka and Hertha Berlin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster is the latest of several new arrivals at academy level for Newcastle with the club fighting off Premier League competition for his signature.

Newcastle United academy signings

While first team additions have not been forthcoming in recent transfer windows, Newcastle have been active at academy level with plenty of new faces arriving at Little Benton.

Newcastle’s scouting network has expanded significantly in recent seasons with a particular focus on recruiting young academy-level players with high potential. Consequently, there has been an influx of young players from across the country and beyond.

So far this year, Newcastle have signed 18-year-old’s Baran Yildiz, Kyle Fitzgerald and Fraser Harper to professional contracts. The club have also agreed a deal to sign Georgian forward Vakhtang Salia arrive from Dinamo Tbilisi once he turns 18 in August - fighting off stiff competition from the likes of Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have also been additions at younger age groups this season with Flack being one of the latest. The club also recruited CJ Afumuzor from Portsmouth, Aaron Epia from Everton, Kayden Lucas from Clevedon Town, Ezra Tika-Lemba from West Ham United and Lesecond Yeutembip from Charlton Athletic to name just a few.

Youth recruitment is something sporting director Paul Mitchell has highlighted as a crucial part of Newcastle’s progress as a club. It is also important in helping combat Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules as the club found out last summer through the sales of teenager Yankuba Minteh and academy graduate Elliot Anderson for £33million and £35million to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively.