Here are Newcastle United’s player ratings based on the opening 42 games of the 2022-23 campaign in the Premier League and cup competitions.

As Newcastle head into the final four matches of the 2022-23 season, they sit third in the Premier League table, three points inside the Champions League places with a game in hand. Eddie Howe’s side have also reached the final of the Carabao Cup but were beaten by Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.

The Magpies exited the FA Cup early as they were beaten by League One side Sheffield Wednesday in the third round.

It has been a remarkable season for The Magpies that has seen them qualify for European football for the first time in over a decade. Now they will look to go one step further and reach the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Given it’s the time of year where team of the season and end of season awards are dished out, we’ve looked at every member of Newcastle’s squad and ranked them best on their performances and impact throughout the course of the season.

Some players have been fairly consistent throughtout while others have experienced up and down camapgins. For some, the season has barely got going at all due to injury or being out of favour.

So here is every member of Newcastle’s squad this season ranked based on their performances and impact...

Mark Gillespie - n/a Hasn't featured in a competitive game this season but was on the bench for the Carabao Cup final. Is too far down the pecking order to get an opportunity.

Harrison Ashby - n/a Yet to be named in a matchday squad following his arrival from West Ham in January.

Ryan Fraser - 2 Made eight appearances so far this season but is highly unlikely to make any more having been frozen out of the first-team by Eddie Howe and made to train with the Under-21s. The season couldn't have gone much worse for the Scottish winger. A return to the national squad last September and an assist in the friendly win over Al Hilal are the only real positives.

Jamal Lewis - 3 Has barely featured this season and looked out of his depth in the FA Cup defeat to League One side Sheffield Wednesday. A difficult season for the left-back who has played more minutes on international duty with Northern Ireland than he has at club level.