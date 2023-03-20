News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
1 hour ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
1 hour ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week
2 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
2 hours ago WATCH: Bruce Willis speaks for the first time since dementia diagnosis
17 hours ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban

Former Newcastle United man gets shock England call-up as fresh injury blow confirmed

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope has been forced to withdraw from the England squad due to injury.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:15 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 09:15 GMT

Pope and Kieran Trippier were the two Newcastle players represented in the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine later this month. But a minor injury to Pope has seen him drop out of Gareth Southgate’s squad despite playing the full 90 minutes of United’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Friday night.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Fraser Forster has been called-up to replace Pope in the Three Lions squad. The 35-year-old has been a regular at Spurs in recent weeks with first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris currently out injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Nottingham Forest fans urge club to take down ‘embarrassing’ post after Newcastl...
Nick Pope of Newcastle United takes a goal kick during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at City Ground on March 17, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Nick Pope of Newcastle United takes a goal kick during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at City Ground on March 17, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Nick Pope of Newcastle United takes a goal kick during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at City Ground on March 17, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Born in Hexham, Forster spent seven years at Newcastle as a youngster and was loaned out several times before joining Celtic permanently in 2012. Despite not making a competitive appearance for The Magpies, Forster has been able to forge a solid career for himself as a goalkeeper as he won seven major trophies with Celtic before returning to the Premier League with Southampton and later Spurs – earning six England caps in the process.

But Forster hasn’t appeared for England since 2016 and is likely to remain on the bench in the upcoming qualifier matches with Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale Southgate’s preferred options.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pope’s withdrawal from the England squad is a precaution given the recent treatment he has been receiving on a ‘minor injury’. It has not been confirmed if he will now travel to Dubai for Newcastle’s warm-weather training camp ahead of the return to Premier League action against Manchester United on April 2 (4:30pm kick-off).

Fraser Forster of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Fraser Forster of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Fraser Forster of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Nick PopeEnglandPopeKieran TrippierHugo LlorisGareth SouthgateItaly