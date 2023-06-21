Newcastle United 2023-24 kit leak: Fresh photos emerge showing potential third kit

The leaked photo comes after Newcastle released the black and white Castore home kit for the 2023-24 season. The shirt features new sponsors Sela on the front after a £25million-a-season deal was agreed with the Saudi Arabia based events company.

But the latest leaked third-kit image does not feature the sponsor, which tends to be printed on at a later date. The image shows a heavily patterned green kit with a black and white crew-neck collar as well as a black Castore logo and Newcastle badge.

Newcastle’s third kit for the 2022-23 campaign was branded the ‘Saudi kit’ due to its white and green colour scheme. Although the colour scheme has effectively been reversed this season, the more distinct pattern distances the design from the Saudi Arabian national team kit.

The kit is yet to be formally announced as the club struggles to meet demand for the new home shirt. The club’s online store warns fans that shirt delivery will take five to seven day due to ‘high demand’.

The new design, sponsor and the fact the shirts will be worn in next season’s Champions League campaign and are therefore available to have the competition’s logo printed onto the sleeve are all potential reasons why demand is quite so high on this occasion.

While Newcastle’s away kits are yet to be officially announced, The Gazette understands that the leaked third kit is accurate to the colour scheme and the yet to be leaked away kit will continue with the royal blue colour scheme seen last season.

Newcastle return to action in three-and-a-half weeks for a pre-season friendly against Gateshead at the International Stadium on July 15 (12:30pm kick-off). The Magpies also have a friendly scheduled against Rangers at Ibrox on July 18 (7:45pm kick-off) before they head to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series where they will face Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton.