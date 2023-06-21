Benitez, who has been out of work since being sacked by Everton in January 2022, is reportedly set to join La Liga side Celta Vigo, according to The Athletic. The 63-year-old Spaniard is a respected figure among both Newcastle and Liverpool fan bases having famously helped The Reds to Champions League success in 2005 before leading The Magpies to the Championship title in 2016-17.

Benitez reportedly turned down offers from Saudi Arabian clubs following a takeover from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. PIF also owns an 80% stake in Newcastle.

And in an interesting turn of events, Benitez is set to become the new manager of a player targeted by both Newcastle and Liverpool so far this summer. Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga has attracted plenty of interest so far this summer with the 21-year-old having a £34.5million release clause in his contract at the Spanish club.

The young Spaniard scored 11 goals in 36 La Liga appearances including a final day brace against Barcelona to keep Celta’s La Liga status intact. Reports from Spain claimed earlier this month that Newcastle were closing in on a deal for Veiga but The Gazette understands such claims were premature.