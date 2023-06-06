Images have surfaced on social media showing Newcastle United stars Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes wearing the new black and white home kit. Newcastle United Women’s defender Daisy Burt was also included in the leaked promotional graphic.

The Newcastle graphic, posted by @NUFCGallowgate and various others on Twitter, shows the players wearing the previously unseen black and white shirt with a black and white trim and v-neck collar. The shirt also features a white Castore logo with the company continuing as Newcastle’s kit manufacturers for the 2023-24 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following confirmation of FUN88 stepping down as the club’s front of shirt sponsor, Sela is shown as the club’s new main sponsor. A £25million-per-season deal with the Saudi Arabian events company is set to be formally announced.

While the images have been altered to include the new sponsor, The Gazette understands that the shirt design shown in the leaked images are accurate to the one that is set to be released ahead of the new 2023-24 Premier League season.

The Magpies’ away kit is set to continue with the royal blue colour scheme while the third kit, also branded the ‘Saudi kit’ is set to be reversed to green with a white trim rather than the 2022-23 season’s white with a green trim colour scheme.