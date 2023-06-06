Liverpool have reportedly made contact with representatives of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram this week. The 22-year-old has also been targeted by Newcastle United regarding a summer transfer.

The combative 6ft 4in playmaker is valued at around £52million by Nice and has also attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. He has two years remaining on his current deal at the Ligue 1 club, where he scored two goals in 48 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign.

After losing three midfielders in Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers, Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield options with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister a top target. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed The Reds have also made contact with Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s side are also understood to be in pole position to sign Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo. Reports from Spain last week suggested that Newcastle were closing in on signing the 21-year-old but The Gazette understands such claims were premature.

Veiga left the field in tears after his brace helped Vigo to a 2-1 win over Barcelona and secure safety in La Liga. He has a release clause in his contract of around £35million at the Spanish club and is not short of interest after scoring 11 goals in 36 La Liga appearances from midfield.