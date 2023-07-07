A blue shirt with a tonal dark blue pattern, a yellow Newcastle badge and Castore logo has gone on sale. The shirt is named as the Newcastle 2023-24 third shirt on its tag and features no Sela sponsor, unlike the previous.

The kit, which is similar to the 2022-23 away shirt, is yet to be formally announced following confirmation of the black and white home shirt and green away shirt last month.

The Gazette understands that the third kit will feature a royal blue colour scheme but will include a Sela sponsor, unlike the kit shown - which is likely to be the matchday training shirt. A kit announcement is set to be made by the club to clarify the situation in due course.

Newcastle United ‘third’ matchday t-shirt.

Newcastle’s home kit has been in high demand since it went on sale a month ago. The new design, sponsor and the fact the shirts will be worn in next season’s Champions League campaign and are therefore available to have the competition’s logo printed onto the sleeve are all potential reasons why demand is quite so high on this occasion.

Newcastle return to action a week on Saturday for their first pre-season friendly at Gateshead on July 15 (12:30pm kick-off). The Magpies also have a friendly scheduled against Rangers at Ibrox on July 18 (7:45pm kick-off) before they head to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series to face Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton.