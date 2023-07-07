Newcastle’s scouting department has been strengthened by the addition of Hedy Hassine from Premier League club Brentford. Hassine leaves The Bees after two seasons to become The Magpies’ first-team and emerging talent international scout based in France.

The role is one of several worldwide scouting roles the club has filled as its recruitment network expands.

Hassine confirmed his departure from Brentford via LinkedIn as he posted: “After two fantastic seasons with Brentford Football Club, I am proud to announce that I have just joined Newcastle United as first team and emerging talent international scout.

“I would like to sincerely thank the club for the trust. Newcastle United is a great institution of English and European football with an ambitious project and great people.

“We have an exciting Premier League and Champions League season ahead of us. Let’s get to work.”

Back in March, Newcastle advertised for scouts based in France; Germany, Holland and Belgium; Spain and Portugal; Italy, Switzerland and Croatia; Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, Denmark and Serbia; Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador as well as Argentina and Uruguay. The club are looking to leave no stone unturned when it comes to their recruitment strategy under sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Last month, El Comercio reported that Newcastle had reached an agreement for Sporting Gijon assistant manager Borja de Marias to become the club’s new head scout in South America.