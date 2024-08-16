Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have confirmed the squad numbers for the 2024-25 season.

There have been several changes to the squad numbers from the 2023-24 campaign with new signings and departing players. Of the players who were at the club last season, only Harvey Barnes and Alex Murphy have seen their squad numbers change.

Barnes has switched from the No. 15 shirt to the No. 11 shirt following Matt Ritchie’s departure this summer while Murphy has switched from No. 54 to No. 37 as he looks to break into the first-team squad. New arrival Lloyd Kelly will wear the No. 25 shirt as he has in pre-season and John Ruddy had been handed the No. 26 shirt.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Will Osula has been handed to No. 18 shirt last worn by Loris Karius prior to his departure in the summer.

Odysseas Vlachodimos will wear the No. 19 shirt vacated by Javier Manquillo last season. The goalkeeper will have his first name displayed on the back of the shirt as opposed to his surname.

The same goes for Bruno Guimaraes, who will continue to wear the No. 39 ‘Bruno G.’ shirt this coming season. Callum Wilson will remain in the iconic No. 9 shirt.

Martin Dubravka keeps the No. 1 shirt despite speculation linking him with a move away from the club this summer with Nick Pope remaining as No. 22. Harrison Ashby and Jamal Lewis have been handed squad numbers for the upcoming season.

Neither player was given an official squad number last season as they both headed out on loan to the Championship with Lewis joining Watford and Ashby joining Swansea City. Lewis has been handed the No. 12 shirt once again while Ashby keeps the No. 30 shirt given to him when he first arrived from West Ham United back in January 2023.

Once again, Isaac Hayden and Ryan Fraser have not been given squad numbers as the club has already made the decision to try and offload both players before the end of the transfer window on August 30. Garang Kuol also hasn’t been given a squad number after wearing No. 38 in pre-season, the Australian is expected to leave Newcastle on loan this summer.

The No. 3 shirt is the only notable vacant squad number heading into the new season, possibly leaving things open for a potential defensive incoming.

Newcastle’s 2024-25 Premier League season gets under way against Southampton at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Here are Newcastle’s 2024-25 squad numbers in full:

1 Martin Dúbravka

2 Kieran Trippier

4 Sven Botman

5 Fabian Schär

6 Jamaal Lascelles

7 Joelinton

8 Sandro Tonali

9 Callum Wilson

10 Anthony Gordon

11 Harvey Barnes

12 Jamal Lewis

13 Matt Targett

14 Alexander Isak

17 Emil Krafth

18 William Osula

19 Odysseas

20 Lews Hall

21 Tino Livramento

22 Nick Pope

23 Jacob Murphy

24 Miguel Almirón

25 Lloyd Kelly

26 John Ruddy

28 Joe Willock

29 Mark Gillespie

30 Harrison Ashby

33 Dan Burn

36 Sean Longstaff

37 Alex Murphy

39 Bruno Guimarães

40 Joe White

67 Lewis Miley