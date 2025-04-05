Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Newcastle United 2025-26 Adidas kit design has been ‘leaked’ online once again this week.

As Newcastle head into the business end of the season, it’s the time of year when speculation surrounding next season’s kit starts to gather momentum.

The Magpies entered a lucrative five-year kit deal with Adidas at the start of the season which is understood to be worth in excess of £30million per-season. And Adidas’ first Newcastle kit design in almost 15-years will go down in history as the kit worn when the club ended its 70-year domestic trophy drought with a 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Wembley Stadium last month.

Newcastle will be hoping to build on their cup success in their final nine Premier League matches with Champions League qualification on the line. United will be playing at least some form of European football next season after qualifying for the Conference League with the Carabao Cup win.

What competition they’ll be playing is a big question. Another big question is what will Newcastle’s shirt look like for next season? Here’s what has surfaced this week...

Newcastle United 2025-26 Adidas home kit leaked

According to football kit experts, Footy Headlines - who leaked specific details of Newcastle’s 2024-25 shirts before they were made public - Newcastle’s next home kit will feature a slight change to its stripes. The striped design will be inspired by a ‘shepherd’s check’ pattern rather than solid black and white.

Newcastle kit expert @Retro_NUFC claimed a design shared by a fellow supporter showing the ‘unique’ black and white stripe pattern was ‘fairly accurate’ to what the final design will look like.

The Newcastle home shirt for next season is predominantly white with three large black stripes down the torso. The stripes consist of tiny squares with a colour-shifting effect between white and black. The stripe design also features on the sleeves.

Footy Headlines announced that Newcastle will ‘certainly’ used Adidas’ Tiro 25 template for their kit design, claiming the leaked design shared on social media ‘should be correct’.

It is also claimed that Newcastle’s next home shirt will have a long-sleeved version as part of an ‘elite’ kit package with Adidas.

The bold call to move away from solid black and white stripes in favour of a checked pattern is likely to divide supporters, with many already taking to social media to voice their opinions.

Newcastle United 2025-26 away shirt leaked

In addition to the home shirt, it has also been strongly suggested that next season’s away shirt will be inspired by the 1997-98 Adidas away design. This comes after The Magpies’ 2024-25 away shirt took heavy inspiration from the design of the 1995-96 away shirt.

The unique shirt design featured one green and one orange stripe off-centre with the Newcastle Brown Ale logo on a navy torso featuring seahorse detailing from the club crest.

Some superstitious Newcastle supporters were quick to point out the club’s torrid record when wearing the kit, which included a 4-1 defeat at Leeds United in October 1997 and 2-1 loss at Southampton. The Magpies finished 13th in the Premier League that season, winning just three away matches in total.