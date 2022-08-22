Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Frenchman played a part in all three Newcastle goals at St James’s Park as he set up Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson in the first half before winning the free-kick which was brilliantly converted by Kieran Trippier to make it 3-1 to Newcastle early in the second half.

A quickfire double from Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva saw City pull the game back to 3-3 and claim a point on Tyneside.

While disappointed to let a two goal lead slip, Saint-Maximin and his team certainly put on a show against the Premier League champions in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United talks with Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"It's the type of game we love to play,” he admitted. "We can't even dream to play against a very good team like that the way we did.

"We have shown what we are capable to do, we seen that last year in the last game at home against Arsenal. Since then we have just kept going.

"We had a good pre-season and we will play even better and better. We want to keep working and playing well against these teams."

Saint-Maximin added: "For sure we can be disappointed but we need to remember the start of last season.

Manchester City's English defender Kyle Walker (L) fights for the ball with Newcastle United's French midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England, on August 21, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

"We played against - maybe - the best team in the world, to show what we are capable of, to [be] winning 3-1 was incredible from Newcastle.

"I am really happy to play against teams like that as they have incredible players, and now it's time to keep going, keep pushing and win more games."

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer described Saint-Maximin’s performance as ‘unplayable’ on Match of the Day on Sunday night.

The 25-year-old has put in several impressive displays for United since joining in 2019, and he felt Sunday’s display against City was among his best.

"It was one of [my best performances],” he replied. "You know I'm capable of playing like that, I just try to listen to my team-mates as they help me a lot.

"A very good goal was made for Callum Wilson and a good one for Miggy. I will just keep doing what I love to do.

"I say thank you to my team-mates for helping me play like that. I just want to keep going."

Saint-Maximin was also praised by both Eddie Howe and Pep Guardiola following the match with the Man City boss describing the United winger as ‘really dangerous’.

"[Howe] said it was maybe the best performance, because I gave a good ball or two and they scored,” Saint-Maximin continued.

"But sometimes you can give a good ball and they don't score. It was a great performance because it was Man City.

"Maybe it would be different against another team but the whole world can see what we are capable of doing. What we showed against Man City was good and it sends a message to all of the teams.