Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bryan Mbeumo has been told that Newcastle United would be a ‘good destination’ should he leave Brentford this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mbeumo is set to be a man in-demand this summer with a clutch of clubs reportedly interested in the Brentford man. A return of 14 goals so far this campaign has seen the Cameroon international become Brentford’s second all-time Premier League top-scorer, overtaking Ivan Toney with just Yoane Wissa ahead of him at the top of the charts.

Mbeumo’s form, particularly in the first-half of the campaign, helped catapult Brentford up the table and with an outside shot of qualifying for European football. However, this form has also led to increased speculation over his future at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mbeumo transfer interest

Newcastle United are among the clubs reportedly interested in Mbeumo with the Mirror reporting in January that they will ‘test’ Brentford’s ‘resolve’ in keeping hold of the 25-year-old when the summer transfer window opens. Having seen Miguel Almiron leave the club last month and gone three transfer windows without making a real splash in the market, Newcastle will look to be busy this summer and signing a new right-winger will be high up on their priorities.

However, any approach for Mbeumo could be met with competition from Liverpool and Arsenal. Both clubs have been credited with an interest in recent times but, according to Romuald Eteki, a football agent and pundit on CRTV Sports in Cameroon, they are not clubs that Mbeumo should be thinking about joining this summer.

Newcastle United ‘good destination’ for Mbeumo

Speaking about Mbeumo and the latest transfer interest in him, Eteki told AfricaFoot: “Bryan Mbeumo has a lot of suitors this season, thanks to his performances. Liverpool, to compensate for a future departure of Salah, or Arsenal are often mentioned. However, I think Newcastle would be a good destination for him.

“Already, he would pass an obvious level. Newcastle has been fighting for European places for 2 years, which is not the case for Brentford. In addition, at Newcastle, he would certainly arrive in the shoes of an indisputable holder because on the right side of the team, there is not a player who stands out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yet at Arsenal where Saka is unshakeable on the right or at Liverpool where he succeeds Salah, the best player in the championship, the expectations would therefore be very high. Which can add additional pressure.”

How would Mbeumo fit Eddie Howe’s system?

Newcastle United have set up with a front-three for the majority of Howe’s time as head coach. Mbeumo would likely play on the right of the trio in a very similar role to the one Miguel Almiron played during his time at the club.

Mbeumo’s goal contribution stats far outweigh what the Paraguayan was able to contribute during his time in the Premier League, with the Bees man an obvious upgrade. At 25, Mbeumo is just coming into his peak and would be someone that can contribute from the first day, rather than needing a period of time to adapt to Premier League football.