What could Eddie Howe’s dream Newcastle United 2025/26 starting XI look like?

After 18-months of very limited activity in the transfer market, this summer could offer Newcastle United an opportunity to transform Howe’s starting XI. They will enter this summer in a much better position than they did 12-months ago, with PSR problems firmly pushed away.

Strengthening and freshening up the options available to Howe will be of paramount importance when the window opens - but just who could join? Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s starting XI could look like next season if the Magpies are able to sign all of their dream transfer targets:

GK - James Trafford

Trafford has long been linked with a move to Newcastle United and has been in simply sensational form for Burnley this season. The Magpies may look for a new goalkeeper this summer and Trafford is likely to be near the top of their shortlist.

RB - Tino Livramento

Livramento has solidified himself as the club’s starting right-back this season and will be keen to continue that momentum into the new campaign.

CB - Dean Huijsen

Huijsen has been very impressive for Bournemouth this season as the Cherries push for European qualification. A reported release clause of £50m this summer is likely to pique the interest of many with the Cherries set to do well to keep hold of the defender.

CB - Sven Botman

Botman has been nursed back into the starting XI after his ACL injury and it may not be until next season when we get to see the very best version of the Dutchman again.

LB - Lewis Hall

Hall is one of the Premier League’s very best left-backs and is a shoe-in to begin next season as Newcastle’s starting option there.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes' influence both on and off the pitch remains large and he will have an important role to play next season.

CM - Sandro Tonali

Tonali has shown his class in recent weeks and months and will be someone they hope to build a team around in the future. The Italian has been sensational and could be someone that helps elevate the Magpies to a new level in future seasons.

CM - Matheus Cunha

Many Newcastle United fans have identified Cunha as someone who could play the ‘Joelinton role’ in Howe’s current team. Whilst Wolves will demand a great fee for their talisman having just tied him down to a new deal, their negotiating power could be significantly stifled if they are relegated this season.

RW - Nicolas Kuhn

The Celtic winger has been watched by Newcastle United scouts this season and could be a cheaper option to strengthen their wide options compared to some of the other names being linked with a move.

ST - Alexander Isak

Keeping Isak at the club will be of paramount importance this summer. There are probably only a small handful of clubs that could afford him anyway, with Newcastle having a good base to demand a near world record fee if they do entertain offers.

LW - Anthony Gordon

Gordon has been an integral part of Newcastle’s front-three and will continue to have a very important role to play in that trio going forward.