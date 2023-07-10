EA have officially parted ways with FIFA after 30-years which will see the popular football video game named FC 24 opposed to FIFA 24. The game will be released at the end of September.

And EA have revealed the cover for the ‘ultimate edition’ of their upcoming title, featuring a number of famous footballing faces past and present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stood among the likes of Erling Haaland, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Pele, Johan Cruyff, Ronaldinho, Sam Kerr and many more in an assorted selection of players from the men’s and women’s game, is Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

The £63million club record signing was one of the 31 players featured on the front cover which also included fellow current Premier League stars, Haaland, Virgil van Dijk, Son Heung Min, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford.

It’s the first time Newcastle will have a player feature on a publicly released ‘FIFA’ cover since David Ginola on the European edition of FIFA 97.

Despite an injury-hit first few months at Newcastle, Isak enjoyed an impressive debut Premier League season as he ended the 2022-23 campaign with 10 goals to his name. He also grabbed an ‘assist’ of the season contender for setting up Jacob Murphy following a fine solo run against Everton which saw him beat four players down the left before playing the ball across goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad