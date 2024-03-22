Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s Lewis Miley has been named in NXGN’s list of the ‘50 best wonderkids in world football’ after a brilliant start to life in the first-team at St James’ Park. Miley made his senior debut for the Magpies in the final game of last season, before following that up with a string of impressive performances during pre-season.

A host of injury issues in the senior squad meant Miley has been afforded regular opportunities to play in Eddie Howe’s first-team and the teenager has shone during those outings. These performances mean Miley has been listed 19th in the 50-strong shortlist.

Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo, who has recently earned a call-up to the senior England side, is the only current Premier League player to rank higher than Miley. Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, who is the Catalan giants' youngest ever goalscorer and Endrick, who is set to join Real Madrid for a fee that could rise to €60m take the top two spots.

Warren Zaire-Emery, who featured against the Magpies for PSG during their Champions League group stage clash at St James’ Park back in October is third. Francesco Camarda, who netted twice in AC Milan’s UEFA Youth League clash against Newcastle in September, is ranked 28th whilst Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham has also been included.

NXGN 2024 top 20

1) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

2) Endrick (Palmeiras)

3) Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)

4) Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich)

5) Arda Guler (Real Madrid)

6) Vitor Roque (Barcelona)

7) Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd)

8) Kenan Yildiz (Juventus)

9) Claudio Echeverri (Man City - on loan at River Plate)

10) Leny Yoro (Lille)

11) Antonio Nusa (Club Brugge)

12) Jorrel Hato (Ajax)

13) Roony Bardghji (FC Copenhagen)

14) Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle)

15) Guillaume Restos (Toulouse)

16) Gabriel Moscardo (PSG - on loan at Corinthians)

17) Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)

18) Arthur Vermeeren (Atletico Madrid)

19) Lewis Miley (Newcastle United)