Newcastle United ace makes stunning recovery with ‘convincing’ prediction after fitness blow
Sven Botman was in a confident mood following Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Manchester United at St James’ Park on Sunday.
A third straight Premier League win for Newcastle takes them up to third in the table and ahead of Man United on goal difference. Second half headers from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson ultimately saw the home side secure three points at St James’ Park.
Ahead of the match, Botman was a slight doubt having withdrawn from the Netherlands squad due to illness. The 23-year-old defender was denied his first senior cap for his country but returned to Newcastle and put in an impressive display to help the side keep their first clean sheet in nine matches in all competitions.
And with 11 games remaining, Newcastle’s Champions League qualification fate rests in their own hands.
Speaking after the match, Botman told Viaplay while stood alongside former Netherlands and Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer: “We are convinced that we will qualify for Champions League football.
“This feels really good. When I look back on that lost League Cup final [v Manchester United], this feels extra good. The fact that we are now going over Manchester United into third place makes it all the more beautiful.”
Newcastle haven’t played Champions League football in 20 years but have a realistic chance of returning to Europe’s elite club competition next season. Sunday’s win against Manchester United saw the club surpass the 50 point mark in the Premier League for the first time since they came fifth during the 2011-12 campaign.
But with plenty of games remaining, there is still a lot of work to do in order for Eddie Howe’s side to achieve their goals.
“There is no secret,” Botman added. “We do it as a team. I’ve never seen everyone so clearly working on the same plan.
"It is very difficult for our opponents to get through. We really do it together on this team.
“Our manager is also very important. Eddie Howe is very demanding, but knows how to get qualities out of players that they didn’t even know they were capable of. That belief in your own abilities is very important.”