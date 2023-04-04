A third straight Premier League win for Newcastle takes them up to third in the table and ahead of Man United on goal difference. Second half headers from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson ultimately saw the home side secure three points at St James’ Park.

Ahead of the match, Botman was a slight doubt having withdrawn from the Netherlands squad due to illness. The 23-year-old defender was denied his first senior cap for his country but returned to Newcastle and put in an impressive display to help the side keep their first clean sheet in nine matches in all competitions.

And with 11 games remaining, Newcastle’s Champions League qualification fate rests in their own hands.

Manchester United's Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay (L) vies with Newcastle United's Dutch defender Sven Botman (C) during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Speaking after the match, Botman told Viaplay while stood alongside former Netherlands and Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer: “We are convinced that we will qualify for Champions League football.

“This feels really good. When I look back on that lost League Cup final [v Manchester United], this feels extra good. The fact that we are now going over Manchester United into third place makes it all the more beautiful.”

Newcastle haven’t played Champions League football in 20 years but have a realistic chance of returning to Europe’s elite club competition next season. Sunday’s win against Manchester United saw the club surpass the 50 point mark in the Premier League for the first time since they came fifth during the 2011-12 campaign.

But with plenty of games remaining, there is still a lot of work to do in order for Eddie Howe’s side to achieve their goals.

“There is no secret,” Botman added. “We do it as a team. I’ve never seen everyone so clearly working on the same plan.

"It is very difficult for our opponents to get through. We really do it together on this team.